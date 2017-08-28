Belchertown Day School wants to build on defunct State School campus

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A non profit child care center wants to build a new daycare facility on the property of the long-closed Belchertown State School.

Wearing red shirts, members of the Belchertown Day School were in attendance at Monday night’s Select Board meeting. Day School board member Alana Sambor made a presentation to win the board’s approval so their school can qualify for a one-million dollar U.S.D.A. grant. One sticking point is, the town wants to use the old State School property for retail economic development, and the Day School is a non profit organization.

The Belchertown Day School wants the select board to exempt them from property tax. Sambor suggested to 22News that perhaps the board would allow them to “make payments in lieu of taxes.”

“For the town to bring in new dollars, to bring in vendors. Bring in new retailers and families, they need to have quality child care, which is what we’re bringing to the table,” Sambor said.

The Belchertown Board of Selectmen made no decision Monday night.

The Belchertown Day School has been in business in town for 40 years. They displayed drawings and artist’s renderings of the proposed modern facility they hope to build on the old state school campus..