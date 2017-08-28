Back to school: Springfield students returning to class

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be hard to believe, but most students in the city of Springfield are headed back to school Monday.

More than 25,000 students in the city are beginning classes, with 6,000 teachers and other staff members already back to work.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick will visit the John J. Duggan Academy and the High School of Commerce Monday to kick-off the school year.

Springfield has 58 schools, including eight alternative schools; making it the second-largest district in New England.

It is not the first day for the youngest Springfield students, however. Kindergarten screening begins on Tuesday, and they will start school right after Labor Day, on September 5. The first day of the school year for preschoolers is Wednesday, September 6.