9-year-old boy passes away after long battle with cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last year, 22News introduced you to a 9-year-old boy selling his baseball cards to help his friend Landen Palatino , who was fighting cancer.



We are sad to tell you that Landen lost his battle with brain cancer Sunday night at the age of nine.



Landen’s mother posted on Facebook that her son passed away at 6:16 p.m. Sunday night.



Landen’s friend Brady Kahle started selling his baseball card collection a year and a half ago to help raise money for Landen.



Landen was diagnosed with cancer at the age of seven.