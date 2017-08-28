72 year-old woman killed in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP-WBTS) — Authorities are investigating the killing of a 72 year-old woman in a small town south of Boston.
Police say the homicide occurred on Sunday night.
NBC Boston reports that a suspect, 34 year-old Danny Lopes, Jr., was arrested Monday morning in North Providence, Rhode Island.
Lopes is being held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice.
West Bridgewater is town of about 7,000 residents, 25 miles south of Boston.
