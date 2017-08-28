2 Mass. residents claim $1 million each from Powerball drawing

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two $1 million prizes were have been claimed on Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts on the August 23 drawing that included a $758.7 million jackpot winning.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said Rosanne Grady of Watertown and Elsie Campbell Beckford of Dorchester both claimed $1,000,000 prizes on Friday, August 25 at the lottery’s headquarters.

Both winners picked out their own numbers to match the winning combination that was drawn.

Grady’s ticket is said to have been purchased at Handy Variety on Common Street in Watertown and Beckford bought winning ticket at Sandy’s Variety on Washington Street in Dorchester.

Both stores that sold the winning tickets will each receive a $10,000 bonus.

The $758.7 million jackpot ticket was won by Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee.

It is the largest jackpot prize win on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.

Wanczyk bought her winning ticket at Pride Station & Store on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.