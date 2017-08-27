Western Mass. Red Cross helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is represented among the Red Cross volunteers from all over the country doing humanitarian work in the hurricane ravaged areas of Texas.

Western Massachusetts Red Cross Executive Director Jen Garutti told 22News that veteran disaster volunteers Dan Amuso and Evelyn Sullivan from the Springfield area, are in Texas right now helping the stricken residents. The two volunteers from the Pioneer valley are among the 12 disaster relief men and women from throughout Massachusetts.

The head of the Western Massachusetts Red Cross said many people from this area can help the stricken area in many ways, “not everyone can deeply obviously so another way you can help contribute to help these people while there’s such a big disaster is to go to RedCross.org and go to your local chapter and see how you can help, there are opportunities to engage virtually.”

22News will continue to work closely with the Western Massachusetts Red Cross, and keep you posted on what you can do in the face of the continuing challenges facing the families deeply affected by hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.