Upper Hill neighborhood shooting victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim of Friday night’s shooting in the Upper Hill neighborhood in Springfield has died.

James Leydon, Public and Media Information Director for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, told 22News in a press release that the victim, 29-year-old Mark Mayweather of Springfield, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred near 82 Albemarle Street, around 11:45 p.m. Friday night. Mayweather was taken to Baystate Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, where he died.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Homicide Unit is aiding the Springfield Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit in the investigation.

Police have not yet identified any suspects