Traffic nightmare continues on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on I-91 in Springfield has continued to cause headaches for drivers this weekend.

22News first showed you the traffic nightmare on I-91 North on Saturday, when drivers were bumper to bumper for miles, stretching from Connecticut into Springfield.

The following day, Douglas Rosenberg of Connecticut told 22News he found himself stuck in the same traffic, in the same trouble spot. “Today for instance, it’s almost into Connecticut. The construction is halfway between Springfield and Connecticut, and it’s backed up that far. It took me about 10 minutes just to get into Springfield. I wish I could get around it another way,” he said.

The traffic is part of the ongoing I-91 Reconstruction Project. Crews have shifted traffic to a single lane on I-91 North, while they work to remove jersey barriers.

Many drivers take East Columbus Avenue in Springfield to try and get around the traffic on I-91, but that hasn’t always helped.

Areliz Barbosa of Springfield said she has noticed just as much traffic on East Columbus Avenue, where a portion of the road has been reduced to a single lane for MGM construction. “I avoid downtown Springfield completely, and I-91. I’d rather just drive further then go through the traffic, because it’s just redundant,” she said.

Luis Colon of Springfield told 22News he’s trying to remain optimistic, hoping that construction now will mean better driving conditions later. “It’s got to happen. There’s no other way they can do the construction without backups, it’s expected,” he said.

Drivers may have to expect even more delays this week. According to MassDOT, crews will close I-91 North at Exit 3 from 9PM to 5AM, Monday through Thursday.