Springfield basketball tournament honors former high school star

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Sunday for the first annual Shawn Ragland Summer League Classic Championship.

It is a tournament that honors him through basketball and giving back to the community.

Shawn Ragland was a star basketball player at West Springfield High School, who had a strong love for basketball and his community.

On May 7th, 2017, Ragland was killed in a shooting in Springfield.

Ragland’s brother, Robert Bolden, told 22News that he looks to carry on his legacy through basketball and giving back to the community.

Bolden and the rest of Ragland’s family members started the first annual Shawn Ragland Summer League. The league is an effort to bring the community together and give kids of all ages the chance to improve their game.

Bolden told 22News, “I felt moved in my heart to bring forth this summer league in honor of him, but also to start bringing peace and healing back to the city of Springfield. So, we started this year the first annual Shawn Ragland Summer League Classic.”

Ragland’s former high school coach Chris Gerber told 22News that Shawn made was a special person both on and off the court. He said, “He lived with a big smile every day. This event was created out of love for him, so that’s how people fell for him, he was a special kid and a special young man and he’s missed by many.”

Bolden and the rest of his family are hoping to start a basketball academy in honor of Shawn, to help inner city kids further their basketball careers.