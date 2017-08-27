Second Springfield homicide victim’s name released

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Officer has released the name of the victim of this weekend’s second homicide in Springfield.

District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon told 22News 37 year old William Allen of Springfield was killed.

Gunshots were fired in the area of 25 Aster Street in the city’s Bay neighborhood just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

It was just a mile from where Mark Mayweather was killed on Friday.

No word on what led up to the shooting or if police have any suspects.