People get ready for fall as summer nears an end

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As we prepare to say goodbye to August in a few days, we realize that Fall is now less than a month away and it has even been feeling like it too! 22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow to find out how people are getting ready for the change in season.

Your mind might still be thinking summer but the fall season is not to far away. Fall officially starts September 22nd but after Labor Day Weekend the “unofficial start” of Fall begins.

Grills and pool toys get put away and items like rakes and garden shovels are being put out.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow to find leaf bags and leaf blowers already out and ready for sale. Rocky’s told 22News some people are taking steps even further and have begun thinking of planning for the colder nights to come.

John Guido, Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, told 22News, “Right now our biggest focus is getting ready for the colder nights with wood pellets, basic fire wood,which are more a need now plus pre-order for ice melt is huge right now.”

Rocky’s Ace Hardware also suggests you start getting your lawn ready to go for Fall. You can begin fertilizing and treating your lawn. With the weather cooperating lately its a good idea to take advantage of it and use the time to begin cleaning up your yard too.

Summer items will stay out at Rocky’s Ace Hardware through the end of September so you can get the last minute items you need and the deals for next summer.