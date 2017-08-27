Parents sue day care provider charged in baby’s death

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — The parents of a 4-month-old boy who died after he was given Benadryl at an unlicensed day care in Connecticut are suing the operator who’s charged in his death.

The Connecticut Post reports that the couple claims in the lawsuit their son’s death was caused by “the failure of Carol Cardillo to exercise reasonable care by administering drugs, including Benadryl,” to the infant when she knew or should have known it was dangerous. The suit seeks damages in excess of $15,000.

Cardillo, of Fairfield, has pleaded not guilty to charges including manslaughter in the March 2016 death of the boy.

Her attorney says the merits of the allegations will be decided by a jury.

Benadryl is an antihistamine that is not supposed to be given to children under 2.