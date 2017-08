SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More overnight closures on I-91 starting Sunday night.

Exit 3 on I-91 North is closed until 5:00 a.m.

The closures will continue through Thursday, starting at 9:00 p.m. and ending at 5:00a.m.

Crews are installing joints between sections of the I-91 viaduct.

MassDOT suggest drivers plan for additional travel time through this area.

