One person shot in Springfield Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was shot in this early morning shooting in the Bay neighborhood according to Springfield Police Lieutenant Richard Labelle, but police couldn’t say how serious the victim’s injuries were.

Labelle told 22News officers were called to the area of 617 Bay Road just after three o’clock Sunday morning. Labelle said when police got there, they found one male victim.

This is the second shooting in Springfield over the weekend. Police were called to the corner of Albemarle Street and Wilbraham Road in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood just before 11 Friday evening where one man had been shot. 22News contacted the police department and the district attorney’s office about this Friday evening shooting, but they have yet to release more information on the shooting or the victim’s condition.

