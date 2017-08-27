New PVTA bus routes take effect

(WWLP) – Pioneer Valley transit authority scheduling changes took effect Sunday throughout the PVTA service area of western Massachusetts.

It was just another day getting from here to there at the PVTA’s Springfield terminal at Union station.

Starting this week some weekend service has been eliminated along specific routes. Passengers 22News spoke with at the terminal were relieved they won’t be effected.

Elizabeth Dimetres said a bus is her only means to transportation, “I use it every day, I go to and from Holyoke to visit people, I’m a daily activities director, I go everywhere, I use the bus all the time, I don’t drive, I don’t have a license, the bus is my only way to get to and from work, here to wherever I need to go.”

The PVTA advisory board back in July had voted to keep most of its service intact. They did eliminate some weekend service such as ending Sunday bus runs north of memorial drive in Chicopee.