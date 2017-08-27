Memorial ceremony held in remembrance of Edward Goodnow

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A heroic teenager was remembered Sunday during a graveside service in the Franklin County town of Montague.

This is the 100th anniversary of the death of Edward Goodnow of Montague. 100 years ago, the 16-year-old Boy Scout drowned at Shaker Pond in Enfield, Connecticut while trying to save a friend’s life.

Posthumously, he was awarded one of the first lifesaving gold awards by the Boy Scouts.

Sunday’s memorial ceremony was held at Montague’s Locust Hill Cemetery.

Edward Goodnow’s decedents, now in their 90’s, attended Sunday’s service.

