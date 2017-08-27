CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When two brotherly Buffoons plot to pull the heist of the century, we’re in for an inspired, sweet natured crime comedy called “Logan Lucky”.

The inspiration begins with the off the wall coasting of Channing Tatum and Adam Driver as the good ole country boys with larceny in their hearts.

But wait, the crazy casting becomes even more exotic. Between assignments playing James Bond, bleach blonde Daniel Craig steals the picture as the eccentric thief the brothers desperately need to carry off their elaborate theft of millions of dollars.

But first, they’ll have to get him out of jail.

As they outrageously rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway, their utterly charming, ingenious robbery shifts into comic overdrive.

Mostly because of Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant directing, along with Daniel Craig’s droll performance.

The way Craig creates the role of the perfectionist bandit is something to behold.

We’re dealing with a zany piece of work that’s among the summer’s most enjoyable movies.

After “Logan Lucky”, we may never look at Daniel Craig the same way again.

“Logan Lucky” is a sure thing scooping up a delightful 3 stars.

All because director Steven Soderbergh decided to come out of retirement and get back to making memorable movies again.

3 Stars

Rated R

1 Hour 45 Minutes

Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Hillary Swank