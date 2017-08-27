Hundreds take part in run for Springfield cancer patient

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of men and women turned out Sunday on behalf of a recently diagnosed Springfield cancer patient.

Jessy Sullivan was recently diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor and is being treated at the D’amour Center for Cancer Care.

On Sunday, hundreds took part in Jessy’s Run, a means of raising money that will be turned over to the cancer care center to help so many other patients.

The fundraising event was held at the Nathan Bill restaurant in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood where Jessy’s husband John is general manager.

“We chose to throw a benefit for the Baystate D’Amour Center because they’ve been so awesome with us with care, support going to Jessy and her treatments,” said John Sullivan.

This was a community event worthy of the Governor’s support.

Governor Charlie Baker joined the crowd during this heartfelt day on behalf of Jessy and many other cancer patients.

There was also support from the Griffin’s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund, the volunteer organization named in honor of a toddler, Griffin Kelleher, a cancer victim.

“Griffins friends is a nonprofit organization that benefits children undergoing cancer at Baystate Medical Center at Baystate Children’s Hospital,” said Lindsey Nunes of Griffens Friends. “We are entering our 23rd year and we got to know the families and the kids along the way.”

A community came together on Sunday on behalf of a young mother of two, struggling with the dreaded disease of cancer.

The fundraiser in her honor will help Jessy and so many others.

All the money raised will help Baystate Medical Center’s Cancer Care Center provide its patients with hopefully lifesaving treatment.

The hope of everyone who came, ran, walked and donated.