Hawk flies into taxi cab to escape Hurricane Harvey, refuses to leave

(NBC) – A taxi driver in Houston, Texas says as Hurricane Harvey approached, a hawk got into his cab and refused to leave.

William Bruso posted videos of the hawk on YouTube. You can hear Bruso talking about the bird that he’s calling “Sgt. Hurricane Harvey the Hawk.”

He says he saw the bird on the street Friday and got out of his taxi to take some video, when the hawk swooped into the vehicle. Bruso claims he tried to get the bird out, but the hawk refused.

The cab driver has taken several videos of the hawk in the taxi, and then of the hawk in his home. Now he says he’s been feeding the bird.

NBC News spoke to Bruso on the phone, and while this is clearly a hawk, it’s difficult to verify his claim that the hawk is not his and that it won’t leave him alone.

