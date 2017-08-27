Harvey causing unprecedented flooding in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (WWLP) – Harvey made landfall in Texas as a category 4 hurricane Friday night. The storm caused major damage especially in Rockport, Texas.

Now the worst case scenario that was forecast is coming true. Despite the fact that Harvey continues to weaken it is barely moving. Heavy rain bands continue to move over the Houston, Texas area. Some areas have already picked up over 20 inches of rain and it keeps coming.

Flooding is occurring on a scale never seen before in some areas that have had record flooding in the past. Many rivers are already at major flood stage and they continue to rise. People are being rescued from the flood water as the water levels rise. People are being told to go to the upper most level of their home or to get on top of the roof.

A number of Tornado Warnings have been issued in many of the areas that are also seeing flooding.