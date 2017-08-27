Construction on I-91 causing backups for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All traffic on I-91 North has shifted to one lane, slowing traffic and causing backups for drivers in Springfield.

The construction is part of the ongoing viaduct reconstruction project. Though there are alternate routes, state police told 22News even some of the alternatives are seeing backups. One alternative route takes drivers through East Columbus Ave, which goes down to one lane due to MGM construction, causing traffic.

Starting Sunday night, MassDOT will be closing I-91 North at exit 3 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The overnight closures will take place Sunday night through Thursday. Drivers continuing on I-91 or headed to I -291 will be re-routed down East Columbus Avenue.

MassDOT is telling drivers to expect delays during these overnight closures.