Alleged drunk driver crashes into Wrentham police cruiser

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) – A Wrentham police officer escaped serious injury Saturday morning in a crash that involved an alleged OUI driver.

Police said that Officer Steve Eaton was responding to a call shortly after midnight and was on Taunton Street heading towards Route 1 when a vehicle in the opposite lane suddenly turned left in front of him, toward Beach Street.

The two cars collided and then Eaton’s cruiser hit a nearby utility pole. Eaton suffered minor injuries and the other driver, 29-year-old John Robbins of Norfolk, was not hurt.

Robbins was arrested at the scene for operating under the influence and received a citation for improper turning. Police said in a Facebook post that he will be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Monday.