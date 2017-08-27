One dead after shooting in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s office identified the man shot and killed in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood Friday night as 29-year-old Mark Mayweather.

Officers were called to Albemarle Street in Springfield just before Midnight on Friday, where they found 29-year-old Mark Mayweather suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds according to the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

Mayweather later died at the hospital. The Springfield Police Department and the District Attorney are treating the shooting as a homicide, and people in the Upper Hill community who knew Mayweather said they’re still struggling to understand what happened.

Barrington Clarke said he has lived in the neighborhood for more than three decades. He told 22News, “It’s a gloom around me, because it’s a young man that I usually sit with. I’m upset for this careless killing. I don’t see why they can’t reason it out like days past. They always got to go for something, some kind of a weapon. It’s disturbing.”

Residents said the neighborhood is a relatively quiet one, but Friday’s shooting made some unsure it would stay that way.

Calvin Wiggins said, “Things happen all over this world. I guess people should just be aware. That’s all I gotta say.”

Police have not named any suspects in the shooting, Both the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s homicide unit are working to find the shooter.