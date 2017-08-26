CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a grim world for Native Americans in the ice covered mountains of Wyoming.

“Wind River” captures all the hardship and hopelessness in this brilliant murder mystery thriller that’s heavy on strong social overtones.

A Native American woman’s been raped and murdered. Savvy wildlife ranger Jeremy Renner and rookie FBI agent Elizabeth Olsen have been thrown together in this forbidding wilderness with Native American Policeman Graham Greene.

“Wind River” brutal landscape hasn’t been captured with this much intensity since last year’s Oscar winning “The Revenant”.

Federal Agent Olsen’s got a lot to learn about the harshness of the land and its downtrodden people.

That remarkable writer-director Lindsey Sheridan turns up the heat on the emotional realism. Sheridan had no intention of making a Hollywood style murder mystery thriller.

He digs deep into the very soul of Native American despair, that runs too deep for a well-meaning wilderness ranger to comprehend.

Let’s put it this way. “Wind River’s” a classic in every sense. A stirring film that shocks you, jolts you, and has you pleading to give “Wind River” 4 stars

And the cast is absolutely at the top of their game. The rest is up to you.

Rated R

1 Hour 50 Minutes

Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Grahame Greene, Gil Birmingham