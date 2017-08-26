Video: Hurricane Harvey hits Texas coastline

CNN Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: CNN

(WWLP / CNN) – Here’s a compilation of videos of Hurricane Harvey making landfall in Texas.

^Reporter Brandon Walker, KPRC, caught in the storm.

^Heavy wind, rain, trees blowing in Corpus Christi, TX Friday night

^Water floods into a hotel in Rockport, TX.

^Wind knocks over interstate sign in Corpus Christi.

^Harbor Master building in Aransas Pass destroyed by storm.

^Power lines flashing near Rockport, TX.

^Reporter coverage of Harvey making landfall.

Videos Copyright 2017 CNN

