Two men arrested in downtown Springfield after an alleged drug deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested in downtown Springfield overnight, following an alleged drug deal.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News Raul Rodriguez, and Rafael Clintron were arrested, after Narcotics Detectives saw them making an alleged drug deal. Captain Keenan said police later found a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and 22 bags of heroin, at 385 Worthington Street.

Rodriguez and Clintron are now facing several charges, including possession of heroin.

1) Raul Rodriguez dob 9-11-80

a) Revoked Licensed

b) Default Warrant

c) Distribution Class A

d) Poss of Class A with Intent to Distribute

e) Poss of a Sawed-off Shotgun

f) Poss of Ammo

g) Improper Storage of a Firearm

2) Rafael Clintron dob 05-04-63

a) Poss of Class A heroin