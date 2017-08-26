Springfield health center provides family picnic to promote well-being

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Culturally Sensitive Care Center provided a family picnic Saturday for the residents of Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood.

The Gandara Center invited the neighborhood to Adams Park near American International College. For the children who live nearby this was a back to school celebration.

Family Resource Center Director Cindy Stovall told 22News, “We’re trying to reach the whole of Springfield, the Family Resource Center of Gandara reaches all of Hampden county.

The Gandara Center is a broad based social service agency that includes drug counseling as well as mental health services.