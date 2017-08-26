Springfield church holds barbecue for local children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the school year starts, Springfield students are being treated to a series of neighborhood gatherings.

The Resurrection Center in Indian Orchard treated children to a barbecue at the Worcester street church.

Pastor Jose Martinez told 22News, the back to school cook out is in keeping with his churches feeling for the neighborhood.

“We’re here to help them in any situation that they might be going through, spiritually, mentally it’s more of an awareness day,” said Pastor Martinez.

The two hour barbecue was attended by children throughout the Indian Orchard community.