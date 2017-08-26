Springfield back to school celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of Springfield families were in Blunt Park Saturday morning for food, games, and free backpacks with just a few days before the start of a new school year.

School supplies can cost families hundreds of dollars, and one mother said Saturday’s event made sure her boys could be ready for school without breaking the bank.

Amanda Bermudez said “There’s a lot of communities within Springfield and surrounding areas that do need a lot of assistance and help as far as school supplies and stuff. Recently my kids just lost their dad, so I’m pretty much single doing it on my own. It’s very beneficial, I appreciate it a lot”.

Springfield public schools, Staples, First Student and food service company Sodexo came together to provide food, backpacks, and entertainment at the city’s annual back to school celebration.

With just a few days left until the first day of school, students said events like these help them feel supported starting a new school year.

Tyqwuan Gavins will be starting his junior year at the high school of commerce next week. He said new backpacks and school supplies help start the school year on a good note.

Gavins said “All these people gathered around, they came here wanting to be prepared for the school year. It can make a difference, because with the right school supplies, and like, coming here, they can feel the support. It feels like support, it feels nice”.

The back to school celebration included bus safety demonstrations from First Student before kids head back to the classroom on Monday.