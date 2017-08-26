Quiet scene in Taunton after police dig up front yard

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A day after investigators dug up a yard on Bryan Drive, police remain tight-lipped about what they were looking for.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the dig is part of an ongoing investigation. Police said they would notify the public if something relevant was found.

“There was obviously a backhoe digging a big hole in the yard, tons of detectives, police,” neighbor Sally Gorman said. “They took some random pictures here and there, but, no, I didn’t see them pull anything up.”

At one point during Thursday’s dig, crews removed a large tree and a rock. By Friday, the hole remained filled and untouched.

Eyewitness News confirmed the people who live on the property are not involved in the ongoing investigation.