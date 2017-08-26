Paying more at the pump? Blame Hurricane Harvey

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The prices at the pump may rise around the holidays, but this Labor Day you may have to blame a different culprit for high prices at the pump.

Hurricane Harvey may have a major impact on gas prices. Several refineries have been forced to temporarily shut down, pinching gas supplies for the rest of the country.

According to consumer information site GasBuddy, gas prices may rise between 5 and 15 cents a gallon this weekend. If the storm damages refineries, prices could spike even more come Monday.

Back in 2005, gas prices rose by about 40 cents overnight during Hurricane Katrina. Fortunately, the increase shouldn’t be that drastic this time around. According to GasBuddy if prices do rise, it should only be by about 25 cents.

Chris Rosso of Springfield told 22News, he doesn’t think 25 cents is that big of a difference for drivers. “In the grand scheme of things, you have to expect something like that every now and then. 40 cents, 10 gallons, its $4 bucks. I mean, is $4 really going to end everybody’s life?” he said.

But with Labor Day just over a week away, some drivers, like Chris Mayo of Chicopee, worry that a few extra bucks could be a big deal for travelers. “Everybody’s going to be going away, or getting ready for school too. Everyone’s going to be at gas pumps filling up, trips and stuff like that, to get their last vacation in,” he said.

According to the GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $2.35 Friday afternoon, which is up 2 cents from last week.