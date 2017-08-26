Patriots confirm Edelman tore ACL, will miss entire season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) – Julian Edelman tore his ACL Friday night in a preseason game against the Detroit Lions and will miss the entire 2017 season.

The team confirmed the news in a Tweet Saturday afternoon:

#Patriots confirm Julian Edelman suffered an injury to his right knee in last night’s game and will miss the 2017 season. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 26, 2017

Edelman limped off the field Friday night in Detroit, apparently trying to keep weight off his right knee, after making a catch during the opening drive. The injury seemed to occur while he was making a cut just prior to a tackle. The team’s medical staff evaluated him behind the bench but then carted him to the locker room.

Edelman, the team’s leading receiver last year, underwent an MRI Saturday to assess the damage; Albert Breer and Adam Schefter both tweeted early Saturday afternoon that the MRI revealed a torn ACL.

Besides Edelman, the team’s stable of receivers includes Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Malcom Mitchell, and offseason addition Brandin Cooks. Rookie Ausin Carr had a strong game against Jacksonville two weeks ago and USA Today speculated that he might be the one to fill Edelman’s open roster spot.

The Patriots wrap up their preseason Thursday night against the Giants, and then start the regular season hosting Kansas City at Gillette Stadium.

