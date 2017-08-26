Parents and students get emotional at AIC move in day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lot of nervous energy during moving in day at American International College in Springfield.

Many emotions ran through the parents as they helped their children move into their dorm rooms at AIC.

Krista Kardys of Colchester, Connecticut helped her daughter Hannah move in that’ll be her home away from home for the next five years, “We’re extremely proud of her. She’s our only daughter, I have a son that’s in college too, but there’s something about your baby girl going away to school, it’s bittersweet for us.”

Hannah shared that sense of excitement that comes from looking forward and backwards at the same time.

She told 22News about all the emotions she was feeling as she moved in, “Pretty nervous but, but awfully excited to move in, I can’t believe it.”

Just last year Aohili Latu was a freshman at AIC, and on Saturday she helped supervise the 2017 freshman moving into the dorms.

She told 22News, “Last year it was kind of tough, moving day, It was really hot, we actually have nice weather today and I’m really excited to meet my residents.”

While it’s true some things never change, a pop up store helped moving in a lot less cumbersome.

The convenience tent appeared on the AIC campus for the first time. New students could purchase necessities they may have forgotten to pack.

As the pop up store manager observed, you always leave home without something you need, and he was there to provide it.

One thing money can’t buy is the memories that will stay with these new students and their families.