Ongoing I-91 viaduct reconstruction project causing traffic problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton State Police Lt. Brendan Shugrue told 22News all that traffic is part of the ongoing viaduct reconstruction project.

All traffic has shifted to one lane. State Police say the jersey barriers on I-91 in Springfield were moved this weekend,and last night, I-91 southbound was shut down, along with I-291 West.

Street paving in Longmeadow is also causing some major backups, both northbound and southbound. Springfield Police is currently assisting state police.

Lt. Shugrue said says drivers should expect delays all weekend.

Crews hope to complete this phase of construction before Labor Day weekend. No word on when the lanes will reopen Saturday night.

