One man shot and wounded in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood

Shooting occurred on the corner of Albemarle Street and Wilbraham Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking into a shooting that wounded one man in the city’s Upper Hill neighborhood Friday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle told 22News, the shooting occurred on the corner of Albemarle Street and Wilbraham Road, just before 11:00 p.m.

Lt. LaBelle confirmed there was one victim, but couldn’t release the extent of his injuries.

He said any additional information will have to come from the Springfield Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit.

