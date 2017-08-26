Officers patrolling around the home of Chicopee powerball winner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have been providing extra patrols around the home of the Chicopee woman who won the $758 million dollar powerball prize.

Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the department wants Mavis Wanczyk to know officers are there should she need them. Officers are on high alert and have even parked in her driveway, as members of the media continue to come to her neighborhood.

Officer Wilk said police were told by a neighbor that Wanczyk is not currently staying at her home.

