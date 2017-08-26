Massachusetts politician proposes catch-and-kill plan following shark attacks

(WTNH) — A plan in Massachusetts to get rid of some sharks is causing some controversy.

There is a plan on the table to bait sharks near Cape Cod beaches and kill them.

There have been a number of recent shark scares on the cape.

In May, a surfer was surrounded by dozens of Great Whites.

Earlier in the week, one shark attacked a seal and another one swam right up to a paddle boarder, biting his board.

The idea of bating the sharks is getting a lot of backlash as some critics say killing a few sharks won’t do anything to increase beach safety.

