I-91 North construction continues to cause headaches for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on I-91 North may affect your travel plans for the weekend.

Northampton State Police Lieutenant Brendan Shugrue told 22News all the traffic is part of the ongoing viaduct reconstruction project.

All traffic on on I-91 North has shifted to one lane and State Police say the jersey barriers on I-91 in Springfield were moved.

“It only seems to grow,” said Allen Wastler. “You know the ramps close one day alright this will be over soon, and instead of opening up that ramp another ramps closed and then another one. So it just goes on and on.”

One employee at a Springfield restaurant told 22News that this construction affect’s the amount of business they get over the weekend.

“You know it’s hard because Main Street is already a busy street so it’s hard for people to find parking to come so we can serve them,” said Desiree Collazo. “Every street is practically blocked off, the detour routes are blocked off, so once they come here it’s hard for them to find parking it’s tough.”

Northampton Police Lt. Brendan Shagrue told 22News that even alternate routes around I-91 through downtown Springfield are seeing backups.

These alternate routes include heavy traffic on East Columbus Ave which also bottlenecks down to one lane just before Union Street and a portion of Main Street from Union Street going North through the MGM construction zone.

Crews hope to complete this phase of construction before Labor Day Weekend.

