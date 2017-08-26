HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute nears completion

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The nearly completed HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute gave visitors one more reason to Celebrate Holyoke Saturday.

Visitors at the Celebrate Holyoke weekend at Heritage State Park were given the opportunity to check out the former factory building at Race and Appleton streets.

The building that will be the new home of the Holyoke Community College Hospitality & Culinary Arts department, which MGM is supporting.

Holyoke Community College Vice President Amy Dopp told 22News, “They’ve reached out to us and really Holyoke Community College is the only culinary hospitality we’ve got to have to meet the needs of the workers when they open next year.”

The conversion of the old factory building is scheduled for completion in September.

The building will house all aspects of training for the restaurant and hospitality industries.