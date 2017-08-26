Harvey stalls; fears of catastrophic flooding grow

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just as computer models have been predicting for days, Tropical Storm Harvey has stalled in DeWitt County near Cuero, just southeast of the KXAN viewing area.

Official National Hurricane Center projections keep the storm stalled until early in the week, then lift the tropical depression north, potentially across counties east of IH-35.

Catastrophic and life threatening flooding is expected because the storm has become stationary, potentially dumping 20-30 inches of rain or more from KXAN’s eastern viewing area counties, including Bastrop, Lee, Fayette and Caldwell, to Houston, south to Corpus Christi, and west to near San Antonio.

Due to the unprecedented nature of this meandering, former Category 4 hurricane, there is some uncertainty about the final rainfall amounts after the storm eventually departs next week, but historic rainfall totals are possible, meaning devastating flooding may occur on multiple creeks and rivers over a very large area.

While wind gusts of 40-50 mph may continue into early Sunday morning, as the storm weakens, the threat to Central Texas shifts from wind damage to flooding.

Tropical Storm Warnings continued Saturday night for Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell and Fayette counties. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette, Milam and Lee counties.

Flood Warnings have been issued for Travis County’s Barton Creek and Onion Creek, the Colorado River below Bastrop, Plum Creek and the San Marcos and Blanco Rivers from near San Marcos through Caldwell County, ahead of anticipated river flooding.

The remnants of what was once a Category 4 Hurricane Harvey will linger in until at least Thursday, meaning the same areas will continue to see heavy rainfall as the storm continues to draw moisture from gulf.

The stalled storms could bring 20″ to 40″ of rain in some locations, with less expected the farther north and west from Harvey. In the KXAN viewing area, the maximum amount of rain could be 30″ or more.

It is important for all Central Texas residents to pay very close attention to this unfolding weather event. Lives and property may be lost, and some areas could become uninhabitable in a worst-case scenario.

The most important thing to remember is most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drivers should NEVER attempt to drive into a flooded road. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

It is wise to pay close attention to the weather forecasts in the coming days. Stay with the First Warning Weather team through the weekend.

Central Texas impacts

Heavy rain and flooding with be the biggest concerns through the weekend, depending on the speed and track of the storm’s remnants. A small wobble in the track of the storm will have a significant impact on county-by-county rainfall totals, but anywhere from 1″ to 30″ of rain is possible from west to east across the KXAN viewing area, with the higher amounts east of I-35, and the lighter amounts in the Hill Country.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Port Aransas to High Island Texas. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baffin Bay to High Island Texas. Hurricane Warnings continue for inland areas near the center of

Harvey.

The strongest wind gusts are expected to peak in the Austin metro area by Saturday evening.

