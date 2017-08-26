Emergency personnel in Rockport, Texas assess damage as they are able

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Emergency personnel in Aransas County, Texas, are assessing damage reports from Hurricane Harvey as they are able.

Rockport Volunteer Fire Department spokeswoman Gillian Cox tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the roof of Rockport’s high school has partially caved in. But Cox says social media posts that the school has “disappeared” are inaccurate.

As of 3 a.m., the RVFD posted on Facebook stating everyone with the volunteer fire department is okay. The agency says they’ve correlated their lists of people requesting rescues and made sure everyone is on the list with their request. “They will take those in order of urgency as soon as they are able to safely get the trucks on the road!” said the post.

Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth tells the newspaper that the courthouse in the city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi also has sustained major damage. Carruth says that a cargo trailer is halfway in the building. Multiple people have also been taken to the county’s jail for assessment and treatment after the roof of a senior housing complex collapsed.

#Harvey made landfall at 10 PM CDT as a category 4 hurricane near Rockport, Texas, with max winds of 130 mph and min pressure of 938 mb. pic.twitter.com/98y5wpKmBw — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2017

Officials about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in Aransas Pass say the Harbor Master Building along its coast has been destroyed. The Aransas Pass Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page of the building folding up from the high speed winds.

KIII-TV reports that 10 people have been treated in Rockport since Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Gulf Coast city Friday night. The Associated Press was unable to reach an operator at the Aransas County Detention Center in Rockport just after midnight.

JUST IN: 12-hour rainfall totals in Texas show amounts as high as 7.8 inches hours after #HurricaneHarvey makes landfall pic.twitter.com/BVb9GAiGFx — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

The National Hurricane Center says the eye of the Category 4 hurricane made landfall about 10 p.m. Friday about 30 miles east-northeast of Corpus Christi between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, Texas, bringing with it 130 mph (209 kph) sustained winds and flooding rains.

I have spoken w/ @GovAbbott of Texas and @LouisianaGov Edwards. Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

The storm quickly grew Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane, and then developed into a Category 2 storm early Friday. By Friday afternoon, it had become a Category 3 storm before strengthening to a Category 4. Harvey is the first Category 4 hurricane to hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Carla in 1961.

