Chicopee Police plan to put grant money to good use

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are getting a grant for more than $21,000 from the United States Department of Justice.

With the money, the Chicopee Police will buy new dive team equipment, new heavy body armor and bullet proof vests for their Special Response Team, and new cameras to document evidence at crime and crash investigations.

People told 22News that this new equipment will help make the officers jobs easier.

“It’s just the safeness of them if they’re sure of their safety it can make them sure of our safety,” said John Rodgriguez. “That’s what it comes down to, them being safe to make us safe.”

The dive team wants the new equipment to see better underwater at night, in the cold, or in fast moving contaminated water.

They need the vests for dangerous situations like armed barricaded suspects.

And they need the rugged, portable, water resistant cameras to take high quality evidence photos.