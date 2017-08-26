Chemical exposure hazard prompts recall of 30,000 pairs of boots

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Dr. Martens is recalling 30,000 pairs of boots because of a chemical exposure hazard.

According to the CPSC, direct contact with the boot tongue lining can expose the wearer to the chemical benzidine. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled unisex “Vegan 1460” boots were sold in cherry red with black shoelaces in all sizes from January 2015 through July 2017. Look for product code 14585 printed on the tongue label.

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the recalled boots and contact Dr. Martens for a refund or replacement.

Dr. Martens can be reached via email or at 800-460-3930 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

Nutrilife is recalling one-gallon bottles of 29% hydrogen peroxide because the bottle caps don’t vent properly. That can allow pressure to build up in the bottle, which could cause fires, according to the CPSC.

Nutrilife has received one report of a fire resulting in minor property damage.

The recalled product was sold at plant food and hydroponic stores nationwide from November 2016 through July 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Nutrilife to receive safe handling instructions and a free replacement bottle cap. Consumers may also choose to receive a refund.

Nutrilife can be reached via email or at 877-533-9572.

About 21,000 crawfish kits are being recalled because the on the appliance can melt and burn, according to the CPSC.

Academy Sports + Outdoors has received 14 reports of hoses melting or catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The 100-quart kit was sold from March 2014 through May 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Academy Sports + Outdoors for instructions on obtaining a free replacement hose assembly.

The company can be reached via email or 888-922-2336 from 7 a.m. to midnight CT.