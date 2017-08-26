Celebrate Holyoke brings thousands to Heritage State Park

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands came out to the Celebrate Holyoke event at Heritage State Park.

The three-day entertainment and food festival returned in 2015 following a ten year absence from downtown Holyoke.

Those who attended enjoyed food, music and spent time with local businesses and friends from throughout the community.

“Celebrating Holyoke, I’ve been coming to this event since a long time ago when they had it 15 years ago it was nice,” said Julie Turner. “I love the music, I’m all about the music.”

Organizers expect as many as 15,000 visitors to attend through Sunday.