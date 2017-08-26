Bobcats are on the prowl here in western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wildlife, rarely seen previously in this area, continue to be seen here in western Massachusetts especially as the weather continues to stay warm.

From bears to coyotes to bobcats! Western Massachusetts has become a home to many different kinds of wildlife.

One viewer sent a photo to 22News through our reportit@wwlp.com feature showing a bobcat running around on Pilgrim Road in East Longmeadow.

22News talked with the Agawam Fire Department who said these kinds of animals can be dangerous. Michael DeFilipi, Lieutenant Agawam Fire Department, told 22News, “Its very rare to see a bobcat in this area they are ambush predators and that’s the danger, if you do see a bobcat I would recommend calling your local animals control or police department, don’t go near it or try to pet it. It is a wild animal so you need to give it the respect it deserves.”

An Agawam Fire Department spokesman also told 22News that bobcats like to feed on smaller animals so if you have an outdoor pet cat or let you dog roam in the backyard and you are worried, bring your pet inside.

Bobcats are on searching for food and that’s why you should keep your yard neat. Remove any bird feeders from your yard and keep your trash neat so it is not tempting for the bobcat.

If you see a bobcat from a safe distance you can send your photo to reportit@wwlp.com and make sure you leave wildlife, wild.