Westfield food fest held by the Rotary Club

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds were in Westfield Friday night for the Westfield food fest.

The two day event is put on by the Rotary Club of Westfield and is happened along Elm Street between School and Franklin streets.

The event was free to the public and features live, local music.

Residents say the event attracts people of all ages.

Adrian Shiak of Westfield told 22News, “It’s good for everybody for the stores, the community, everybody comes here and enjoys themselves. The kids and adults.”

The event ended at 10 p.m. on Friday night.

