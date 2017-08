WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say used fake money.

According to the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the man passed a counterfeit bill at a business on Memorial Ave.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call West Springfield Police Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 extension 245.