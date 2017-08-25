Victim shot three times in Springfield

Victim not being cooperative with investigators

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield are looking for a suspect after an early morning shooting.

Springfield Police Lt. Jessica Henderson told 22News that officers were called to Maple Street at around 12:30 A.M.

Henderson said that a victim was shot at least three times near the intersection of Maple Street and Avon Place. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Henderson said that the suspect has been described as a light-skinned black man, but she noted that the victim is not cooperating with police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s