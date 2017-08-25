Victim shot three times in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Springfield are looking for a suspect after an early morning shooting.

Springfield Police Lt. Jessica Henderson told 22News that officers were called to Maple Street at around 12:30 A.M.

Henderson said that a victim was shot at least three times near the intersection of Maple Street and Avon Place. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Henderson said that the suspect has been described as a light-skinned black man, but she noted that the victim is not cooperating with police.