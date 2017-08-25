Three Drivers From western Mass. tested New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- The ACT Tour held their annual test at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Wednesday with a total of 25 teams attending the test. Three drivers from Western Mass tested the Magic Mile.

Joel Monahan out of Whately and Tom Carey, Jr along with Tom Carey, III out of New Salem tested their ACT cars.

Monahan had carb issues with his car but told 22News that they changed the carb during the lunch break and the car was better in the afternoon. He won in his simulation race with some big names. He will continue racing at Monadnock Speedway as he in contention for two championships in the Sportsman Modifieds and the Super Stocks. He has a four point lead in the Sportsman Modifieds and a six point lead in the Super Stocks. He told 22News that he keeps the points off of his mind

“I just focus on each race and trying to get to the front. Thinking about points while racing only makes your tense and bad moves usually come from it.” Monahan Said

Tom Carey, Jr and Tom Carey, III tested as the Tom, III was testing a brand new car and was fast right off the truck. He was fourth fastest all day in the test session as he was right up there with ACT Tour regulars Dillon Moltz and Jimmy Hebert. Tom, Jr did not get out until late morning as the crew on his car and got the car fast at the end. Tom, Jr and Tom, III ran a few laps with Eddie MacDonald and Dillon Moltz. Tom, III told 22News that they ran flat out for about four laps he had in his racing career.

Tom, III did not run in his simulation race as Tom, Jr did where they made adjustments to the car and used that as a test. Tom, Jr was happy to see his son have a fast car at the Magic Mile.

The ACT Tour Invitational will be apart of the Tripleheader Saturday of racing on NASCAR weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 23rd with the UNOH 175 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series along with the F.W. Webb 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event. The ISM Connect 300 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be held on Sunday, September 24.