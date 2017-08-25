Teachers and students getting ready for back to school

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the last Friday of summer for children in western Massachusetts.

Over 1,000 students will start school year next Thursday at Chicopee Comprehensive High School where Vice Principal Joe Morissette said preparations for the students include an assurance for their parents.

“We have a great space for them,” Morissette said. “Very safe, secure, ready to welcome the kids with open arms and get started on this fresh year.”



Teacher’s 22News spoke with described the coming school year as an adventure not only for the students but for the teachers as well.



“It’s an exciting chance to have a new start, it’s’ the only job that really gives you the opportunity to have a long pause and a fresh take on a new start every year,” said Kara Macken, teacher at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.

Veteran Chicopee Comprehensive Science Teacher Timothy Sweeney told 22News he will expect a lot from his students at the start of the new school year.



“I hope a lot of dedicated students for some hard work in Chemistry,” said Sweeney.

Often the unsung heroes in any school, Chicopee Comprehensive honored its custodians with an end of summer picnic. These men and women take pride in their work.

“The biggest pride comes in the first couple of days, and they say wow, the buildings are clean, they look great,” said Chris Adams, Custodian at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.

From Longmeadow to Colrain and from Palmer to Pittsfield, thousands of young people are ready go back to school next week.